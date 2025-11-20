Are you ready for this Saturday’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view?

If not, allow AEW to get you pumped up for the big show!

Ahead of the AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 22, AEW has released the complete ‘Countdown to AEW Full Gear 2025′ preview special, giving fans insight and analysis into each significant match on the stacked card.

The official description for the Countdown to AEW Full Gear 2025 preview special, which you can watch in its’ entirety via the YouTube player embedded below, reads as follows:

Countdown to AEW Full Gear 2025!

Catch up with all the happenings in AEW before AEW Full Gear 2025! #AEWFullGear is LIVE on PPV from Newark, NJ on Saturday, November 22 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT!

AEW Full Gear 2025 is scheduled to take place this Saturday, November 22, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Keep up with all of the AEW Full Gear 2025 spoilers and news updates here at WrestlingHeadlines.com leading up to Saturday’s highly-anticipated pay-per-view event.

Advertised for the November 22 pay-per-view:

* Hangman Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe – Steel Cage match for AEW World Championship

* Darby Allin vs. Pac

* Casino Gauntlet match for the inaugural AEW National Championship

* Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe – No Disqualification match for the AEW TNT Championship

* Boom & Doom (“Big Boom!” A.J. and Q. T. Marshall) (with Big Justice) vs. RPG Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta)

* Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson) vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) – $200,000 Four-way tag team match

* Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Moné – AEW Women’s World Championship match

* Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) (c) vs. FTR(Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) – AEW World Tag Team Championship

* Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express (“Jungle” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and Josh Alexander – $1,000,000 Trios match

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/22 for live AEW PPV results coverage of AEW Full Gear 2025!