Tony Khan has answered Sting’s challenge.

After being nominated by Sting, AEW President Tony Khan took part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge to help raise awareness and support for Rebel (Tanea Brooks).

The Jacksonville Jaguars, which are owned by the Khan family, shared video of Khan completing the challenge on social media while also promoting AEW’s upcoming Rebel Heart fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be highlighted during a special episode of AEW Dynamite in Athens, Georgia on September 9. As part of the event, AEW will make donations to I Am ALS and the Team Gleason Foundation.

Following the challenge, Khan called on several members of the Jaguars organization to participate as well.

“I challenge Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, James Gladstone, and Tony Boselli.”

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge first became a viral social media phenomenon in the mid-2010s and has seen a resurgence in recent weeks as fans and public figures once again use it to raise awareness and funds for ALS research.

Rebel, who is battling ALS, has helped bring renewed attention to the campaign, while NFL legend Chris Johnson has also participated in the movement during his own battle with the disease.