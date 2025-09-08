Joseline’s Cabaret California is underway on The Zeus Network!

Why is that relevant here, you ask?

Well, because a former TNA Wrestling and current AEW/ROH star is part of the cast, and was involved in a wild brawl on a recent episode that led to a pretty significant injury.

Former TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champion and current member of the ROH Wrestling talent roster, Kiera Hogan, was involved in a wild scrap with another contestant on an episode of Joseline’s Cabaret California.

The situation saw the other contestant throw a kick at Hogan, leading to her charging her and the two swinging wildly for a couple of seconds until security broke things up.

Immediately it was clear that Hogan had suffered an injury during the melee, which was later confirmed to be a dislocated shoulder.

Joseline’s Cabaret California airs on The Zeus Network, and features contestants competing to earn a chance to dance with Joseline Hernandez on her cabaret shows.