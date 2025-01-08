Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil 2025 special, The CW Network posted the uncensored version of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s F-bomb laced promo on YouTube.

As the segment progressed and the fans chanted “Rocky,” the Final Boss replied, “Don’t f**k around and get me emotional up in this thing [laughs].”

The Rock also addressed some criticism that he was too nice to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes at the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere.

He said, “What did they say? ‘You can’t be nice to Cody. Don’t be nice to Cody. Don’t drink tequila with Cody.’ Oh, f*ck. At the end of the day, let us all remind them that The Rock is the Final Boss, thinking 20 steps ahead, so the best thing for them to do is to know their role, shut their mouth, and enjoy the ride that The Rock is taking them on.”

The Rock continued, “It says we got about two minutes left. They say we got two minutes, I’m like, f*ck all that. We’re gonna go all night [laughs]. Oh, they’re sweating. It’s okay, it’s okay. Alright, I’m sorry for the language, I apologize…I have been down this road. I wrestled in Memphis as Flex Kavana. I know, most f**ked up professional wrestling name of all time. I know what it’s like, but I know what it’s like to depend on the crowd.”

You can check out a video of The Rock’s uncensored promo below:

Also on this week’s episode of WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil, Giulia defeated Roxanne Perez to capture the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Perez’s reign comes to an end at 276 days.

Following the show, Giulia took to Twitter to comment on her big win. You can check out tweet below: