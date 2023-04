NWA has released this week’s episode of its weekly Youtube episodic Powerrr, which will feature matchups from last weekend’s 312 pay-per-view from Highland Park, Illinois. Check out the card and full episode link below.

-J.R. Kratos vs. Yabo The Clown

-Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royal

-Hair vs. Mask — Strap Match: Sal The Pal vs. Gaagz The Gymp(w/ Judais)