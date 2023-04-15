NWA has released the latest episode in their weekly Youtube series NWA USA, which features Rhett Titus, Alex Taylor, AJ Cazana, Anthony Andrews, Max the Impaler, Samantha Starr and more. Check out the full episode link, as well as the full lineup, below.

-In this episode, we have a triple-threat junior heavyweight match featuring Alex Taylor, Rhett Titus, and a debuting Victor Iniestra!

-The NWA United States Tag Team Champions, AJ Cazana and Anthony Andrews of The Country Gentlemen, will also be in non-title action!

-In our main event, two fierce competitors collide as Max the Impaler takes on Samantha Starr! This is the first time these two wrestlers will face off since Starr interfered in Max’s NWA World Women’s Television Title match at NWA 312!

-We’ll also be hearing from some of the biggest names in wrestling: Bobby Fulton, Father James Mitchell, and Joe Alonzo will sound off!