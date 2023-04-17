AEW has released this week’s episode of its weekly Youtube series Dark: Elevation. Check out the full lineup and video link below.
-Matt Hardy & Isiah Kasidy vs. Bobby Orlando & brett Gosselin
-Mizuki vs. Emi Sakura
-Maki Itoh vs. Ashley D’Amboise
-Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager vs. Mike Magnum, Jack Tomlinson & Zack Clayton
Just ONE HOUR remains before a brand new #AEWDarkElevation drops on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!
Be sure to tune in to catch @MATTHARDYBRAND, @IsiahKassidy, @RealJakeHager, @theDaddyMagic, @TheAngeloParker, @EmiSakura_gtmv, @maki_itoh and many more in action! pic.twitter.com/VBZ0P3wL7W
