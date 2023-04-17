AEW has released this week’s episode of its weekly Youtube series Dark: Elevation. Check out the full lineup and video link below.

-Matt Hardy & Isiah Kasidy vs. Bobby Orlando & brett Gosselin

-Mizuki vs. Emi Sakura

-Maki Itoh vs. Ashley D’Amboise

-Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager vs. Mike Magnum, Jack Tomlinson & Zack Clayton