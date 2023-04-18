AEW has released this week’s edition of its weekly Youtube episodic Dark, which features top stars in action like Christopher Daniels and Juuice Robinson, as well as a number of emerging prospects like the Renegade Twins, Cole Karter and more. Check out the full lineup and video link below.

* Marina Shafir vs. Dream Girl Ellie

* The Renegade Twins vs. Brittany J and Kiah Dream

* Cole Karter vs. Hunter James

* Christopher Daniels vs. Angelico

* Pat Buck vs. Juice Robinson

* Jora Johl and Rohit Rajau vs. Jarett Diaz and Ariel Levy

* The Iron Savages vs. Sonny Kiss and Jeeves Kay

These Dark matches were taped on March 24 at Universal Studios in Orlando, and spoilers can be found at this link.

