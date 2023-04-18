This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr is now available on the company’s official Youtube channel. Check out the full lineup and video link below.

-NWA World Champion Tyrus speaks about the rumored Crockett Cup

-Thom Latimer vs. Psycho Boy Fodder for the NWA World TV Championship

-Kerry Morton vs. Joe Alonzo for the NWA Jr. Heavyweight Championship

-La Rosa Negra vs. Natalia

@nwa is back this week with another exciting edition of #NWAPowerrr⚡! The World Champ speaks, championships on the line, grudges to be settled. Tune in tonight at 6 05pm est and catch all the action. #MarsheAllDay🚀/ #NWAPowerrr⚡ / #NWAUSA🇺🇸 / #NWAWrestling pic.twitter.com/Idwa31yaEx — *AllDay* Marshe' Rockett (@MarsheRockett) April 18, 2023

