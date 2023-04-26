AEW has released this week’s edition of its ongoing Youtube program Dark, which will feature members of the Dark Order in action, Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson teaming together and more. Check out the lineup and card for Dark below.

* Harley Cameron vs. Mafiosa

* Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga vs. Ashley D’Amboise and Reka Tehaka

* Zack Clayton vs. Jake Logan

* Lee Johnson vs. Blake Christian

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Josh Woods and Tony Nese

* Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson vs. Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi

Tonight’s Dark matches were taped on March 24 from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL.