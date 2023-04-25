NWA has released this week’s edition of its flagship Youtube program, Powerrr. The show features Kenzie Paige defending the Women’s Television Championship, as well as two qualifying tag matches for the upcoming Crockett Cup tournament. Check out the full card and video for Powerrr below.

* The Fixers vs. Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch Crockett Cup Qualifier

* SVGS vs. Daisy Kill & Talos Crockett Cup Qualifier

* Silas Mason vs. Odison to determine a new #1 contender for the NWA National Championship

* Kenzie Paige vs. Ella Envy for the NWA Women’s Television Championship