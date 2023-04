AEW has released this week’s episode of Dark: Elevation on Youtube, which features top stars like Lance Archer, Kip Sabian, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and the tag team champions, The Gunns, in action. Check out the full card and link to the episode below.

-The Gates of Agony vs. Leonis & Maximus

-Skye Blue vs. Angelica Risk

-Juila Hart vs. Kelsey Heather

-Bryce Cannon vs. Lance Archer

-Kip Sabian vs. Leon Ruffin

-Action Andretti vs. Nick Comorto

-The Gunns vs. The Ifantry