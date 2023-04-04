NWA has released this week’s edition of its flagship program Powerrr, which features a Titanic Tampa Street Fight and an Encore Presentation of a matchup that took place on the Nuff Said pay-per-view. This is the final Powerrr before this Friday’s 312 pay-per-view in Chicago. Full lineup and episode can be found below.

* Aron Stevens vs. Rolando Freeman in a Titanic Tampa Street Fight

* Salazar De La Muerte vs. Homicide

* Samantha Starr & KiLynn King vs. Pretty Empowered (Roxy & Ella Envy)

* Silas Mason vs. Kratos (NWA Nuff Said Encore Presentation)