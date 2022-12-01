WWE has released the Survivor Series: War Games Diary for WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

As seen in the video below, WWE cameras followed Theory around as he prepared for Saturday’s Survivor Series Triple Threat with Bobby Lashley and former champion Seth Rollins.

The video includes footage of Theory’s Saturday appearance on The Bump, behind-the-scenes footage from Survivor Series, and then footage of Theory speaking to the cameras after his big win at the TD Garden in Boston.

“You know, for the last few hours of today, I said I was gonna do this, and I did it,” Theory said after the win. “I made it happen, I told everybody exactly who I am – Mr. All Day, Austin Theory. And what happened? We’re in the now, and the now is the new two-time United States Champion, Austin Theory.”

Below is the full video:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.