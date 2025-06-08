“The Man” doesn’t care what fans think of her these days.

Or former friends like Lyra Valkyria.

After defeating “The Bird Lady” to become the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion at the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event on Saturday night, June 7, 2025, “Big Time Becks” big-timed the fans outside of the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

Video footage surfaced on social media after the WWE premium live event on 6/7, which shows Lynch leaving the Intuit Dome with her husband, 2025 Mr. Money In The Bank Seth Rollins, flipping fans off from the passenger seat of their vehicle as they drove away.

Additionally, Lynch shared a photo of her not only adding a new title to the many she has collected throughout her legendary WWE career, but cashing in on her pre-match stipulation with Valkyria, where she forced the now former WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion to raise her hand.

“Raise. My. Hand.,” Lynch wrote as the caption to the photo.