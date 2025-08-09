Becky Lynch will face Maxxine Dupri on next week’s episode of WWE RAW, but judging by her latest Twitter post, she’s not exactly stressed about it.

On Friday, the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion shared a video hyping up an “intense beach workout.” The clip initially shows Lynch appearing to gear up for some CrossFit-style rope training — only for the ropes to actually be a blanket she casually lays out to relax on.



WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be remembered for two unforgettable moments – Seth Rollins’ dramatic cash-in and the explosive return of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar’s comeback shook the wrestling world, electrifying the crowd with a massive pyro display.

In the aftermath of SummerSlam 2025, social media was flooded with fan-shot videos from the event, but one clip quickly went viral — capturing the moment Lesnar’s pyro inadvertently struck a spectator.

A fan shared a TikTok video of Lesnar’s entrance, where the crowd was stunned to see The Beast return to face John Cena. However, the fiery effect launched during the entrance flew directly toward the fan filming.

The startled fan’s reaction was caught on camera as he exclaimed, “Oh, oh, f***! That s*** burned! I got fireworks on my clothes.”

Fortunately, the fan was unharmed, as the pyro didn’t actually burn through his clothing.