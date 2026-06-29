Paige had an emotional homecoming last week.

And it’s all on tape.

On the June 26 episode of WWE SmackDown in London, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion wrestled in the United Kingdom for the first time in more than nine years, defeating Jacy Jayne in singles action.

Speaking after the show, Paige reflected on the memorable night and the passionate reception she received from the London crowd.

“It was so fun performing in front of my home country. They’re always so loud, they’re interactive, there’s no point where they’re trying to take over the show, they’re just having a good time.”

She then admitted the overwhelming support from the fans caught her by surprise, revealing she became emotional during her entrance.

“They’re so supportive, there was a lot of Paige posters out there, and t-shirts, I was like, ‘oh my God you love me,’ it’s beautiful. I actually teared up during my entrance, I was like, ‘ah s—- you’re getting me.’”

The occasion was made even more meaningful with Paige’s family watching from the crowd, making the homecoming one she’ll never forget.

“My mum and dad’s here too, I had family in the crowd, it was magical.”