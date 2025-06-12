How did Paul “Triple H” Levesque end up on top of Allegiant Stadium to film the announcement for WrestleMania 42 returning to Las Vegas, NV. for the second year in a row in 2026?

Let’s find out!

As noted, WWE released a WrestleMania 42 announcement and special video with Triple H confirming next year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” for Allegiant Stadium.

In an update, Vegas Tourism released behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the special video, which features the WWE Chief Content Officer standing atop Allegiant Stadium.

“Here’s how we brought Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque on the roof of Allegiant Stadium to announce WrestleMania 42 in Vegas on Monday Night RAW.”

For those who missed it, click here to watch the actual WrestleMania 42 video announcement with Triple H on top of Allegiant Stadium.