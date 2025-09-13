“The Beast Incarnate” was looking like a true beast in the opening moments of WWE SmackDown on Friday night.

Brock Lesnar came to the ring to open up the September 12 episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday night, settling in wearing blue jeans and his trademark black cowboy hat.

Before Lesnar says anything, he was cut off by the sounds of R-Truth’s entrance tune. R-Truth rapped his way to the ring as usual, doing his full routine while Lesnar watched on. He joined Lesnar in the ring and the two had words, with Lesnar claiming not to know who Truth was.

Truth told him he’s John Cena’s brother and claimed to be Ron Cena. He spoke about how Cena is a different man these days and even made a little kid cry. Lesnar asked if Truth knew where Cena was, and Truth said he didn’t. Lesnar asked what he was doing out here then and left him laying with an F-5.

Here’s the catch.

In the process of doing this, Lesnar ripped his pants.

Badly.

No, no … very badly.

There was a giant rip in his jeans near his ass, leaving Lesnar not much of a choice but to lean into it. “The Beast Incarnate” didn’t seem much like a beast as he fully bent over, showing the rip near the ass of his jeans, while the camera zoomed in and then showed Lesnar laughing it off.

Brock Lesnar returns to the ring to face career rival John Cena in their final ever in-ring showdown at the debut WWE on ESPN premium live event, WWE WrestlePalooza, live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

