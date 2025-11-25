Brock Lesnar has done it again!

After going viral for a hilarious blooper that saw him split his jeans straight down the crack of his ass during a recent WWE appearance on SmackDown (watch video here), Brock Lesnar managed to top himself on Monday night.

During his ring entrance for the final post-match segment of the evening following the Men’s WarGames Advantage Match main event on WWE Raw at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Monday night, November 24, 2025, “The Beast Incarnate” fell, as “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith would say, “flat on his ass.”

When?

As soon as he appeared in front of the live crowd during his ring entrance.

The main event saw Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre join forces to take on The Usos duo of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso in the Men’s WarGames Advantage Match, to see which team will get the extra-man advantage heading into Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.

When all was said-and-done, it was Logan Paul who scored a roll-up to give his team the victory, as several additional members of both WarGames teams not involved in the match began to brawl all around the ringside area.

Once the match wrapped up, Roman Reigns came out to help his team. As it looked like the show was going to wrap up, with the credits flashing on the screen as Reigns and his teammates stood tall, Brock Lesnar’s entrance tune hit to make things a little more interesting.

“The Beast Incarnate” would emerge to an enormous crowd reaction, accompanied by “The Oracle” of The Vision, WWE Hall of Fame legend Paul Heyman.

The two made their way to the ring as the sustained roar from the jam-packed crowd inside the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. continued to grow. Lesnar’s teammates joined him on the ring apron, and upon entering the ring, they were met with the respective fists from everyone on the opposing team, ending the show in an ongoing brawl.

For those who missed this week’s show, you can check out our detailed WWE Raw Results 11/24/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Brock Lesnar slipped and fell whilst making his entrance.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/M7PqNmkik2 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 25, 2025