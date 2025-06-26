AEW had a long night on Wednesday.

And things continued to get interesting after both back-to-back shows were done.

In addition to the live episode of AEW Dynamite, matches and segments were taped for tonight’s special Thursday episode of AEW Collision in Seattle, WA.

Once the taping for AEW Collision wrapped up, the hometown legend, former AEW World Champion “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson came to the ring and got physical once again.

Danielson, who was also physically involved at the AEW event in Mexico recently, once again showed he can still get down and dirty when the situation calls for it.

On Wednesday night, Max Caster was the one doing the calling.

Caster issued his ongoing open challenge after the AEW Collision taping ending, and to the surprise of the Seattle crowd, their own hometown legend Bryan Danielson came out.

After Adam Cole, who was still at ringside with the Paragon following the Kyle O’Reilly vs. Kyle Fletcher main event of AEW Collision, hit Caster with a super kick, leading to Danielson putting him in his LeBelle Lock submission finisher.

Once the physicality was in the rear view mirror, Danielson then got on the microphone and claimed he was joining The Paragon for one night as Kyle Danielson. The gang then celebrated to Europe’s “Final Countdown” as the night came to an end.

For those interested, check out complete AEW Collision Spoilers For June 26, 2025.