WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was seen courtside at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night, taking in the NBA Playoff action between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Joining her for the game was MLB icon and current sports investor Alex Rodriguez.

The two were captured on video by sports journalist Arash Markazi, who shared clips from the scene as the Lakers hosted the Timberwolves in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Throughout the night, Flair and Rodriguez were seen chatting with several notable attendees, including former WWE talent Shane McMahon, Lakers executive Rob Pelinka, and comedian Jeff Dye. Interestingly, Rodriguez previously dated WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson and now holds a minority ownership stake in the Timberwolves. Dye also has ties to WWE, having once been in a relationship with Becky Lynch.

Rob Pelinka catching up with Alex Rodriguez pregame. pic.twitter.com/6IjEFfkeeP — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 1, 2025