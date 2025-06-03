The WWE Universe was not happy with the company releasing R-Truth, and on Monday night, they let it be known during the WWE Raw on Netflix live broadcast.

In what was the first show from WWE to air on television since the news broke regarding R-Truth, Carlito and Valhalla all being let go, the crowd inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. on June 2 hijacked multiple moments during matches and segments to voice their displeasure.

Straight out of the gate, “We want Truth!” chants could be audibly heard on the broadcast during the opening segment featuring CM Punk and Sami Zayn.

Later in the show, virtually the entire Kairi Sane vs. Raquel Rodriguez match was hijacked by the crowd, who ignored the action and broke into multiple loud R-Truth-related chants. There were “We want Truth!” chants, “We want R-Truth!” chants, and even “What’s Up? What’s Up!” chants patterned after his theme as well.

Again during the main event, R-Truth-related chants could be heard on the broadcast, and when the show wrapped up, one of the competitors involved in the headline bout of the show acknowledged them.

Once the cameras stopped rolling for the 6/2 episode of WWE Raw in Tulsa, OK., CM Punk was in the ring with Sami Zayn and WWE World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso.

“The Best in the World” took to the microphone and while having some off-air fun, the R-Truth chants broke out once again. Punk hesitated, as it seemed even the innovator of the pipe bomb wasn’t even going to touch this subject without it being part of the TV show.

Ultimately, he did.

“How dare you chant for somebody that’s not here!” Punk quipped, clearly referencing the years of “We want Punk!” and “CM Punk!” chants that WWE had to deal with after his own departure from the company.