At the eventful double shot on Saturday as part of the WWE Holiday Tour to end 2025, WWE held non-televised live events in Pittsburgh, PA. and Tampa, FL.

During the WWE Tampa event, a whole lot happened.

In addition to Liv Morgan making her WWE in-ring return and AJ Styles refusing to sign a fans replica AEW title belt, CM Punk also made some headlines at the show.

“The Best in the World” successfully defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the evening, defeating “The Tribal Thief” Bronson Reed of The Vision.

Afterwards, “The Second City Saint” turned his attention to a happy couple sitting in the front row.

CM Punk noticed a sign that the fans were holding that asked him to do their baby gender reveal live in front of the world.

And he obliged.

