Jimmy Uso has had a memorable week.

After being on-hand for Naomi’s pregnancy announcement at WWE Raw earlier this week, “Big Jim,” the master of ‘Netflix & Chill,’ was serenaded by a trio of WWE Superstars today in the U.K.

Near the end of the night at the WWE non-televised live event in Liverpool, England on Saturday, August 23, 2025, CM Punk, LA Knight and Penta led the packed crowd inside the M&S Bank Arena in singing the “Happy Birthday” song to Uso, who turned 48 this week.

Watch the video of CM Punk, LA Knight and Penta singing the “Happy Birthday” song to Jimmy Uso via the media player embedded below. For those interested, you can also check out our complete WWE House Show Results From Liverpool, ENG. 8/23/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.