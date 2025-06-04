When it comes to pro wrestling, CM Punk claims to be “The Best in the World.”

When ranking the most inked up main event level WWE Superstars of all-time, CM Punk might just be “The Best in the World” in that regard as well.

On Wednesday morning, WWE released the latest episode of their popular “WWE Tattooed” digital series on YouTube, and their other official social media platforms.

Featured as the special guest for the new installment is “The Second City Saint” himself, CM Punk.

In the video, which runs nearly 15 minutes in length, “The Purveyor of Pipe Bombs” explained the back-story and meaning behind some of his many tattoos, including punk-rock homages, heartfelt tributes to family, friends and mentors, as well as the iconic Pepsi logo on his shoulder.

Watch the complete episode of WWE Tattooed featuring CM Punk via the YouTube player embedded below.