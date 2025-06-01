Several WWE Superstars made an appearance at Netflix’s global TUDUM fan event on Saturday to promote both WWE Raw and their upcoming reality series.

The event, which showcases Netflix’s upcoming slate of films and TV shows, included a segment featuring CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, and The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. During the appearance, Punk hyped the new unscripted WWE series, WWE: Unreal, quipping that life in WWE might just be “stranger than Stranger Things.”

The segment took a turn when Liv Morgan brought up last year’s storyline where Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley to side with Morgan. Tensions flared between the two women as they exchanged heated words before Punk stepped in to cool things down.

Later, Kingston and Woods took the spotlight to unveil the official trailer for the upcoming season of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series.

WWE: Unreal is set to debut on Netflix this summer. The most recent trailer for the show originally dropped during WrestleMania weekend.

For those interested, we also have additional footage of WWE stars at the Netflix Tudum event, including video of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio kissing in the crowd.