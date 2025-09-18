We are just days away from AEW All Out: Toronto!

Ahead of the highly-anticipated All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view on Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the ‘Countdown To AEW All Out: Toronto” preview special premiered on TBS.

Following the AEW All Out: Toronto “go-home” special three-hour episode of AEW Dynamite: September To Remember on Wednesday night, the ‘Countdown To AEW All Out: Toronto’ show aired.

The special gives fans an in-depth look into the top matches and rivalries heading into the September 20 pay-per-view event, which airs on the same day as the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Watch the 21-plus minute 'Countdown To AEW All Out: Toronto' preview special for the 9/20 PPV below.