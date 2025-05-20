Dark Side of the Ring returns tonight.

The ongoing sixth season of the popular Vice TV documentary series covering tragic and dark stories and characters from the world of pro wrestling returns at 10/9c this evening.

Scheduled for episode nine of the sixth season of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring is an episode focusing on women’s wrestling veteran Daffney.

Dubbed, “The Scream Queen: Daffney,” the official description for tonight’s new episode reads as follows:

“From an early age, Daffney had a love for both sports and performance. As her brother and father reminisce, it’s clear how pro wrestling—where athleticism meets storytelling—would also become a passion for her.



“The Scream Queen: Daffney premieres Tuesday at 10pm ET on Vice TV.”