New details and video footage have surfaced regarding Vince McMahon’s recent car accident.

As previously reported, McMahon was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The incident reportedly included his Bentley Continental GT among the vehicles involved.

Newly released bodycam footage obtained by The-Sun shows McMahon’s vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed before swerving and colliding with a guardrail.

During the interaction captured on the footage, an officer informs McMahon that he was driving over 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash. McMahon told the officer he was on his way to his granddaughter’s birthday party and noted that he had not driven that particular vehicle in some time.

At one point in the video, McMahon appears visibly frustrated with himself and can be heard saying, “God d*mn it. Stupid f**king fool.”

Despite the nature of the accident, McMahon declined medical attention at the scene.

More details on the situation are expected to emerge as they become available.

Watch the video footage at The-Sun.co.uk or via X.com.