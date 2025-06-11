“Juuuust a bit outside!”

– Bob Uecker

The late WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Wing inductee affectionately known as “Mr. Baseball” would have said his famous quote if he was on the call, as WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio took to the mound at Petco Park this week.

The Judgment Day member and WWE Superstar threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres game on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

The Padres would go on to defeat the Dodgers with a final score of 11-1.

The GREATEST Mysterio and Intercontinental Champion of all-time 😤@WWE’s Dominik Mysterio threw out the first pitch at the Padres game tonight! pic.twitter.com/DlOGwXnhKp — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2025