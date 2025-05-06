Dustin Rhodes has one final goal left to accomplish before he wraps up his legendary pro wrestling career.

“The Natural” wants to become world champion one final time.

In Ring Of Honor.

Already holding ROH Tag Team Championship gold alongside Sammy Guevara and the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles with The Von Erichs (Marshall & Ross), “The Natural” now has his sights set on the top prize — the ROH World Title.

During a recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, Rhodes was asked if ROH is returning to its former glory.

“I hope it is,” he began. “I love Ring of Honor. We’re trying, we’re doing the best we can.”

Rhodes continued, “Before I retire, which will probably be in two or three years, I do want a shot at the Ring of Honor World Title. I think I can get it.”

The ROH World Championship is currently held by Bandido.

