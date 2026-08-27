EMERGE Wrestling is streaming its complete EMERGE 98: Back In The Saddle event on YouTube, giving fans an opportunity to watch one of the promotion’s most consequential shows of the year in full.

The August 1 event from the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds in Columbus, Indiana, is available to watch through EMERGE Wrestling’s YouTube stream here. Once the live broadcast concludes, the video is expected to remain available for full viewing.

The show is headlined by EMERGE World Champion Brayden Lee defending against former OVW competitor Erik Surge and former EMERGE World Champion Ashton Adonis in a Triple Threat Match.

Lee entered the event in his second reign as champion after defeating Paragon earlier in 2026. Before Back In The Saddle, Lee spoke exclusively with WrestlingHeadlines.com about balancing professional wrestling with his career as a high school teacher, his approximately eight years with EMERGE and the responsibility he feels representing the promotion. Read the complete Brayden Lee wrestler spotlight here.

The Triple Threat eventually became one of the most chaotic matches on the card. Lee survived interference, referee collisions and a temporary alliance between Surge and Adonis before throwing Adonis from the ring and pinning Surge to retain the championship. Surge then attacked Adonis after the match, ending the show with another major development for EMERGE.

EMERGE 98: BACK IN THE SADDLE CARD

CruiserGreats vs. Brutus Atwell and Cousin Cooter: Gaston LaRue and Avery Hurts opened the event with a victory as their pursuit of the EMERGE World Tag Team Championship continued.

Gaston LaRue and Avery Hurts opened the event with a victory as their pursuit of the EMERGE World Tag Team Championship continued. Lord Crewe and No Limit Demons vs. Money Power Respect and Juwan Thomas: Crewe received one of the strongest reactions of the night before he, Matt Diesel and Nikeem Avent took advantage of a breakdown within the opposing team.

Crewe received one of the strongest reactions of the night before he, Matt Diesel and Nikeem Avent took advantage of a breakdown within the opposing team. Leela Hall vs. Teagan Thorne: Thorne immediately connected with the Columbus crowd, while Hall gradually won the audience over during a successful EMERGE debut.

Thorne immediately connected with the Columbus crowd, while Hall gradually won the audience over during a successful EMERGE debut. EMERGE World Tag Team Championship: Chet Rippley and Jeremy Hadley of the Dead Presidents defended against Appollo Starr and Qassius Starr of Mo Betta Mob, retaining before a post-match confrontation helped establish the next stage of the tag-team title picture.

Chet Rippley and Jeremy Hadley of the Dead Presidents defended against Appollo Starr and Qassius Starr of Mo Betta Mob, retaining before a post-match confrontation helped establish the next stage of the tag-team title picture. Eric Draven vs. Justin Kyle: Draven relentlessly attacked Kyle’s leg, but the former EMERGE World Champion survived the strategy and completed his comeback with a Jackhammer.

Draven relentlessly attacked Kyle’s leg, but the former EMERGE World Champion survived the strategy and completed his comeback with a Jackhammer. EMERGE Outbreak Championship: Kellin Craven entered as a late replacement against Tre LaMar and quickly turned an initially unfamiliar audience into an invested crowd. LaMar ultimately retained with a small package. WrestlingHeadlines later took a closer look at Craven’s performance and career here.

Kellin Craven entered as a late replacement against Tre LaMar and quickly turned an initially unfamiliar audience into an invested crowd. LaMar ultimately retained with a small package. WrestlingHeadlines later took a closer look at Craven’s performance and career here. Good Housekeeping No Disqualification Match: Marti Belle and Chris Owens faced Jordan and Kenny Kage in one of the most unconventional matches of the evening. Belle received particularly strong support from women and children in attendance before she and Owens scored the victory.

Marti Belle and Chris Owens faced Jordan and Kenny Kage in one of the most unconventional matches of the evening. Belle received particularly strong support from women and children in attendance before she and Owens scored the victory. EMERGE World Championship Triple Threat: Brayden Lee defended against Erik Surge and Ashton Adonis in the main event, retaining before Surge turned on Adonis after the bell.

WrestlingHeadlines.com attended Back In The Saddle and reported the event live from Columbus. Complete match-by-match results and live observations from EMERGE 98 are available here.

WATCH: EMERGE 98: Back In The Saddle on YouTube.