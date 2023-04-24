The latest episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now available on Youtube and takes a behind-the-scenes look at this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.

On that night, The Elite’s war with the Blackpool Combat Club continued as the two groups once again came to blows ahead of their rumored showdown at Double or Nothing. The BCC got the upper hand but Don Callis brought out Konosuke Takeshita to even the odds.

Backstage, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks thanked Takeshita for his assistance, and give him a t-shirt. Elsewhere on the episode, Evil Uno approached the Bucks and tells them that he is concerned about Adam Page, who has not been responding to his texts.

Watch episode 344 of Being The Elite below.