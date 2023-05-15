This week’s edition of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now available on Youtube.

The episode, which is entitled “Betrayed,” takes a look at the fallout following last week’s Dynamite main event between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. Moxley picked up a victory over Omega after Don Callis betrayed The Cleaner and stabbed him with a screwdriver, ending a partnership that had been going for years.

On BTE The Dark Order attempted to cheer Omega up by showing him footage of his world title loss to Adam Page from Full Gear 2021. On that night, the Young Bucks came to ringside to help Omega, but instead decided to let the match play out. Matt Jackson saw what the Dark Order was trying to do and immediately intervened to prevent his friend from finding out that secret.

That plus much more can be found in the full episode below.