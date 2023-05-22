This week’s edition of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now available on Youtube.

The episode looks back at the events of last week’s Dynamite when Adam “Hangman” Page returned and joined back up with The Elite in their fight against the Blackpool Combat Club. The two groups will collide at Double or Nothing in an Anarchy In The Arena showdown.

Later in the episode, the Dark Order once again try to tell Kenny Omega about the events of Full Gear 2021 but they see how much fun Page is having with his old friends and walk away in sadness.

Check out episode 348 below.