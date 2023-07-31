This week’s episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now available online and features Colt Cabana taking over the show. The description reads, “After a brutal Blood and Guts match, Matt and Nick take a vacation leaving Brandon in charge of an episode himself. But he also takes a vacation and tags Colt in to film it all.”

If you missed it, The Elite defeated the Blackpool Combat Club at Blood & Guts two weeks ago, a bloody and brutal affair that officially ended their months long feud. The Elite were out of action last week but are returning this Wednesday for AEW Dynamite 200. Check out episode 358 of Being The Elite below .