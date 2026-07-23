Ethan Page didn’t take the bait following WWE Raw.

After the July 20 episode of WWE Raw at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, Page was the target of a heckling fan outside the venue.

A video shared on TikTok showed Page loading luggage into a vehicle alongside Rusev while a fan repeatedly attempted to get his attention (see video below). Two police officers could also be seen standing nearby during the interaction.

The fan initially mocked Page while referencing his Canadian roots, shouting, “Hey, great performance! It’s Ethan … that dude stinks. That dude f**king smells. Smells like maple syrup!”

When Page continued loading his bags without acknowledging the comments, the fan repeatedly called out to him in an effort to provoke a reaction.

“Ethan, look! Ethan! ETHAN!”

Despite the repeated attempts to get under his skin, Page never responded. He finished loading his luggage, got into the vehicle, and departed the arena without engaging with the heckler.