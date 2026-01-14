Logan Paul has officially released the much-hyped footage of his alleged secret 2024 “fight” with Bradley Martyn.

And it’s not quite what many fans were expecting.

Back in June 2024, rumors circulated that Paul and Martyn had taken part in a private bare-knuckle fight, with Paul reportedly winning the encounter decisively.

That speculation was reignited this week when the WWE star claimed that security camera footage of the incident had been leaked, sending fans into a frenzy online.

At the time of the alleged altercation, both men stated that waivers had been signed and that no filming was allowed, even going as far as claiming security cameras in the area had been disabled.

However, with the footage now public (see videos below), many viewers believe they were once again being played by Paul.

Almost immediately, fans noticed inconsistencies in the so-called leaked video.

Most notably, Bradley Martyn is seen wearing different sweatpants than those he was photographed in during the timeframe of the supposed fight, leading to widespread belief that the footage was filmed at a completely different time.

In the video itself, Paul and Martyn briefly lock up before casually shifting gears to discuss a new Prime energy drink flavor, a brand in which Paul holds ownership shares. The two then stop to taste the protein-heavy beverage before resuming their “fight.”

Moments later, Martyn suddenly punches Paul, knocking him out clean as a crowd rushes in to check on both men.

The over-the-top presentation quickly led viewers to conclude that the entire segment was staged as part of a viral marketing stunt, sparking backlash from fans who felt misled.

Still, the video accomplished its goal in terms of reach, going viral almost instantly following days of online buildup between the two influencers, whose combined social media following numbers in the tens of millions.

Not everyone was upset, however.

Several high-profile celebrities reacted to the clip, largely finding the prank amusing.

Logan Paul’s Prime business partner and retired boxer KSI was among those entertained, commenting: “GOT THEMMMMMMMMMMM.”

MORE WWE NEWS: Backstage News On WWE Planning Character Shift For Cody Rhodes