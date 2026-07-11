Jake Hager’s second appearance in Power Slap ended in a knockout defeat.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion returned to Power Slap competition on Friday as part of his six-appearance agreement with the promotion. After picking up a victory in his debut back in April, Hager was unable to make it two in a row.

Hager was knocked out in the third round by Amanpreet Singh, bringing an abrupt end to the contest.

The event also featured a notable WWE presence, as Rhea Ripley was in attendance for the Power Slap festivities.