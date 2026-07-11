Jake Hager’s second appearance in Power Slap ended in a knockout defeat.
The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion returned to Power Slap competition on Friday as part of his six-appearance agreement with the promotion. After picking up a victory in his debut back in April, Hager was unable to make it two in a row.
Hager was knocked out in the third round by Amanpreet Singh, bringing an abrupt end to the contest.
The event also featured a notable WWE presence, as Rhea Ripley was in attendance for the Power Slap festivities.
HAGER GOES DOWN
Amanpreet Singh with the R3 KO 💥
Tune into $VET #PowerSlap21 LIVE NOW on Youtube 👉 https://t.co/oTKIWIGZg9 pic.twitter.com/FGbR3nxnek
— Power Slap (@powerslap) July 11, 2026