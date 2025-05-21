Samantha Irvin brought her famous vocals back for the world to hear at a very special event this week.

The former longtime WWE ring announcer surfaced on social media on Tuesday evening to share several photos, videos and to comment on “coming out of retirement” for a special gig involving music legend Stevie Wonder.

“Came out of retirement for an evening to introduce the GENIUS that is Stevie Wonder,” Irvin wrote via her official Instagram page. “What a surreal, once in a lifetime experience.”

Irvin continued, “Thank you Raiders, The Raiders Foundation and Marcus Preston for having me, and for a WONDERful evening to support Mental Health.”