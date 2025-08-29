Enzo Amore proved he is a “Real1” at the latest 4th Rope pro wrestling event.

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore, now working as Real1 and nZo, hit author and podcast personality Marc Lamont Hill with a kick in the crowd at the ‘4th Rope: Gunn Dat’ show this week.

Marc Lamont Hill is a professor of urban education at the CUNY Graduate Center in New York City. He is the host of UpFront on Al Jazeera English, VH1 Live! on VH1, Basketball Wives reunion shows. He also serves as one of the co-hosts on The Joe Budden Podcast.

It’s worth noting that unlike the recent viral Raja Jackson and Syko Stu altercation at the KnokX Pro event last weekend, the Real1 and Marc Lamont Hill situation was actually a planned spot, and not a legitimate shoot incident.

Regardless, video footage of the Real1 and Marc Lamont Hill crowd altercation at the 4th Rope show, which you can view via the media player embedded below, has been going viral within pro wrestling circles on social media.