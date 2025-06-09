During the June 8, 2025 episode of the Power and Glory Podcast a challenge for a legitimate shoot fight was issued by a “pissed off” former WWE Superstar.

While talking on the episode, which features Paul Roma, Mario Mancini, and The Master Emir, the discussion took a heated turn when the topic shifted to Roma’s background in boxing and kickboxing, leading to Roma issuing an unexpected challenge for a shoot fight.

“There’s a gentleman out there. I think he has a couple of years on me, maybe two. I don’t think we spoke much about, and I’d like to get him in that octagon and put a little Paul Roma hurtin’ upside his head,” Roma declared. “I’m talking about none other than…brother!!! Hulk Hogan…I’m going to slap the taste of brother out of his mouth.”

Roma went on to explain the motivation behind his challenge, citing past personal grievances with Hogan. He specifically recalled an incident where Hogan reportedly refused to meet with a disabled child who had shown up late to a scheduled meet-and-greet. Roma also made note of Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s involvement in a shoot-style wrestling venture of their own.

“I’m willing to do it,” he said. “I’m 66 years old man. Let’s have at it. I’m ready to go. I’ll take an ass beating if he thinks he can give me one. Let’s go!”

When asked by Emir if he had a timeline in mind for a response from Hogan, Roma replied with a mix of sarcasm and sincerity.

“I can’t force somebody that’s afraid to go in the squared circle with me, so at least let him be man enough to give me a response. Yay or nay is fine. It doesn’t have to be long. It doesn’t have to be sweet. You don’t have to send me a nice basket of fruit to sweeten me up. It’s okay Hulk. It’s okay. Just say you don’t want any part of me and it’s all good. You go about your business, and I go about mine and leave it right where it is.”

The podcast crew even tossed around the idea of bringing in MMA legend Frank Shamrock to help train Roma for the potential showdown.

Visibly fired up, Roma ended the show on an abrupt note, saying he was off to hit the heavy bag because he was “pissed.”

(H/T to Mike Tavares for transcribing the above quotes.)