Gable Steveson got his MMA career officially off-and-running this week.

At the Legacy Fighting Alliance event held at the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota, on Friday, September 12, 2025, the former Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, as well as former WWE and WWE NXT Superstar made his professional mixed martial arts fighting debut.

And it was an impressive one.

UFC legend and former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones was in the corner of Gable Steveson (1-0) for his bout against Braden Peterson (1-1) at the Legacy Fighting Alliance event on 9/12.

Steveson absolutely dominated the bout, getting an easy technical knockout stoppage victory at just one minute and 38 seconds into the opening round. With the win over Peterson, who came into the bout himself with an undefeated 1-0 pro MMA record, Steveson now sports a flawless pro MMA record of his own at 1-0.

The bout saw Steveson easily take down Peterson with a single-leg early into the first round. He then kept the pressure on him, overwhelming his opponent with ease and brutalizing him with ground and pound until the fight was ultimately stopped by the referee, giving Steveson the impressive first round TKO victory in his inaugural cage fighting performance.

LFA 217 featuring Gable Steveson’s MMA debut streamed live via UFC Fight Pass.