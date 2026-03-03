A viral wrestling agitator finally got the confrontation he’d been begging for.

The fan who branded himself the “Bad A** Construction Worker” came face-to-face with Matt Riddle during a recent Boca Raton Championship Wrestling event on Sunday.

And things quickly turned physical.

During his match, Riddle made a noticeable beeline toward the ringside barricade, clearly aware of the online shots that had been directed at him in recent days. The outspoken fan was seated nearby, and after a brief verbal exchange between the two, tensions escalated.

Riddle reached over the barricade and shoved the construction worker in the head before the circulating clip abruptly cut off (see video below).

And just like that, the internet beef spilled into real life.

The incident came after the self-proclaimed “Bad A** Construction Worker” posted multiple Instagram videos taunting Riddle, as well as Goldberg, and wrestling fans in general. The videos gained traction online, prompting Riddle to respond with a warning of his own.

“I’m showing up to your job site bro,” Riddle previously wrote.