– SyFy has released the complete debut episode of USA Network’s “Scare Tactics” on their official YouTube channel. The episode features Cody Rhodes and The New Day. The official description for the show reads: “WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and The New Day go for a “Thrill Ride,” a mom faces a demon, and no one’s down with evil clowns. Scare Tactics Season 1 Episode 2 (2024). Watch new episodes of Scare Tactics, Fridays at 10/9c on USA Network.”

– Also new on YouTube related to the Rhodes Wrestling Family is the final match of the legendary “American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. The bout is from an FCW Live Event and features Dusty Rhodes, Cody Rhodes & Dustin “Goldust” Rhodes taking on The Dudebusters and Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers). The official description for the video from the official WWE Vault YouTube channel reads: “The American Dream teams up with his sons, Cody Rhodes and Goldust, at an FCW Live Event for what would be the last match of his legendary career. Watch the Rhodes family take on The Dudebusters and Curt Hawkins in this never-before-seen footage.”