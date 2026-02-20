Gable Steveson continues to build momentum inside the cage.

Gable Steveson improved to 3-0 in his professional MMA career with a dominant TKO victory over Hugo Lezama in the main event of MFL 3 (see video below).

While Steveson was forced to weather an early scare after absorbing a wheel kick to the head, he remained upright and quickly regained control. From that point on, the Olympic gold medalist largely dictated the pace and positioning of the fight.

The end came via ground-and-pound from the mount, as Steveson overwhelmed Lezama, who entered the bout with an impressive 11-3 record, until the referee stepped in to halt the contest.

Afterward, Steveson reflected on the performance and made it clear he’s far from satisfied.

“I feel great,” Steveson said about the win. “A lot of things to get better on, but I’m getting better each day. Tough fight, a guy who didn’t give up. A great competitor, I’m glad he stepped in.”

The victory adds another chapter to what has already been a decorated combat sports résumé. Steveson, a 2020 Olympic gold medalist, returned to collegiate wrestling during the 2024–25 season for one final year of eligibility. His run ended in stunning fashion, however, when he suffered an upset loss to Wyatt Hendrickson in the championship match at the NCAA Wrestling National Championships.

Now fully focused on MMA, Steveson has been sharpening his skills alongside consensus MMA G.O.A.T. Jon Jones, who has publicly praised Steveson as a future UFC heavyweight champion. Within the broader MMA landscape, including observers tied to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, many have pointed to Steveson as a potential long-term answer for a heavyweight division some believe is in need of fresh star power.