“Is he the third man?!”

Yes, unfortunately. He is.

The “big reveal” has been made for the multi-day tease from Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff, as a new black-and-white grainy nWo-style vignette was released on Wednesday morning.

Following all of the build-up and the buzz surrounding the original nWo-style video tease, based on the new video, it appears to be a simple promotion for a new Freestyle Wrestling promotion, as Israel “Izzy” Martinez will join them for the launch of Real American Freestyle Wrestling.

Martinez is a respected freestyle wrestling coach who has coached multiple NCAA All-Americans and UFC fighters like Jon Jones, Holly Holm and Yair Rodriguez.

Watch the new video below.