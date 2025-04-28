Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff are making headlines once again.

The legendary duo released a new black-and-white teaser video, heavily inspired by the classic nWo aesthetic, announcing their return to the wrestling scene. In the clip, Hogan and Bischoff declared that they once revolutionized professional wrestling—and now, they’re back to do it again.

Adding intrigue to their comeback, the two revealed that they aren’t alone. They teased the presence of a “third man,” described as a champion and a driving force behind elevating world-class athletes to the pinnacle of their sports. However, they stopped short of revealing the mystery ally’s identity.

Hogan and Bischoff last worked together in wrestling during their run with TNA Wrestling from 2010 to 2013. Since then, they’ve only made sporadic appearances individually across the industry.