IMPACT Wrestling has released the “Countdown To Rebellion” video on Youtube ahead of this evening’s Rebellion pay-per-view. The description reads, “The action begins on Countdown to Rebellion streaming LIVE & FREE THIS FRIDAY at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube. Preview the night’s huge event and witness exclusive matchups you won’t see anywhere else!”

Watch the full countdown, check out the final card below, and follow Wrestling Headlines for all IMPACT news.

Vacant Impact World Title Match

Kushida vs. Steve Maclin

Vacant Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace

Ultimate X for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey (c)

Triple Threat Elimination Match for the Impact X-Division Title

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Hardcore War

Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, Killer Kelly, Bhupinder Gujjar) vs. Team Bully (Bully Ray, Kenny King, Moose, Brian Myers, Masha Slamovich)

Last Rites Match

PCO vs. Eddie Edwards

The Design vs. Director of Authority Santino Marella, Dirty Dango and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show: Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Death Dollz vs. The Coven (c)

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show

Rhino and Heath vs. Shera and Champagne Singh